Less 007 and more ‘double-oh God please no’, US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr decided to chip in to the discourse surrounding the latest casting for James Bond by sharing an AI-generated image of him as the secret service agent, swapping out a gun for a giant carrot and captioning the post: “Food. Real Food.”

It follows Monday’s announcement that Robert Pattinson – known for starring in Twilight, Harry Potter, The Batman, The Odyssey and, most recently, as Chris Hansen in Primetime – will succeed Daniel Craig as Bond, with the official 007 social media accounts sharing a photo and video of the 40-year-old emerging from the shadows with a pistol.

RFK Jr’s version, shared later the same day, ended up sparking criticism and frustration among fellow X/Twitter users, with author Kylie Cheung writing: “There needs to be an even stronger term for chud fatigue”:

Evan loves worf said: “Can you not f***ing ruin this please?”:

Another account asked: “Who voted for this s***?”:

Political commentator Covie joked: “The carrot he’s holding is about to be recalled for being contaminated with E. Coli”:

Filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman said: “America needs food safety, not a Cabinet secretary auditioning for Veggie Bond”:

It’s not the first time that the Trump administration has parodied the Bond franchise, as when the auditioning process for the next 007 began earlier this year, the White House shared a silhouette of Trump in the No Time to Die branding, albeit with the words ‘Make America Great Again’ on the poster instead.

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