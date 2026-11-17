The creator of the Netflix series Black Doves has hit out at people complaining about an anti-fascist sticker seen on one of the show’s props.

On 5 November, the second series of the spy action thriller returned to Netflix , with stars like Ambika Mod joining the show regulars Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire.

The show has received an impressive 96 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score, with viewers already clamouring for a third season. But, it would seem not everyone is happy about some of the props used within the show.

A still depicting Mod’s fictional character Laila Joshi was posted on X/Twitter. In it, she held a gun which had a sticker on it reading, “This gun kills fascists”.

“Oh dear Netflix.. Oh dear. I was LOVING the series Black Doves. Until I saw this.

“I find this HIGHLY irresponsible glorifying gun crime and with stickers on of who the depicted gun targets,” someone argued and tagged Netflix as well as the show’s creator, screenwriter and executive producer, Joe Barton.

Clapping back, Barton wrote: “Sounds as if you just like fascists tbh.”

When told his response was not very professional, he went again, adding: “Apologies. In my professional opinion it sounds as if you just like fascists tbh.”

The writer has been praised for not bowing to what many perceive as faux outrage over a fictional character.

“Love this response from the writer,” someone said.

Another said: “Love this.”

One person wrote: “Damn [Joe Barton] I’d never heard of this show but now I’m gonna have to watch it.”

Another suggested: “People getting offended by a fictional character with a sticker saying this gun kills fascists is very reminiscent of the reaction to Wolfenstein: The New Order and its nazi punching.”

Someone else said: “May this show run for years. God f**kin bless.”

Another argued: “Bro cooked with that response.”

“Joe Barton, you absolute king,” commented someone else.

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