Trump and Orbán condemned for ‘creepy’ remarks aimed at Karoline Leavitt

US president Donald Trump met with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán on Friday, and as the pair took questions from the media, one particular exchange concerning White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has left people on Twitter/X creeped out.

Leavitt lashed out at the press during the media event and claimed they “refuse” to cover the Republican’s work on affordability, and as Trump began to respond to his press secretary’s comments, Orbán asked: “Can I get her for us?”

“Sure,” Trump replied. “Karoline, the prime minister would like you to work for him in Hungary. You know what? That’s a very good decision you’ve just made.

“Please don’t leave us, Karoline.”

And social media users have been left uncomfortable by this discussion:

Democratic candidate Fred Wellman compared it to a scene from The Blues Brothers and said it was the “same vibe… but creepier”:

“Creepiest. Boss. Ever,” wrote one account:

Another commented: “Not creepy at all … No siree. Not creepy at all”:

And a third tweeted: “Imagine being a female and working for these creeps… It’s clear what they think of her”:

Trump and Orbán also made headlines on Friday when the latter said other governments “prefer to continue the war” in Ukraine because “many of them think that Ukraine can win on the front line” – which he said is a “misunderstanding of the situation”.

When Trump asked Orbán to clarify whether he believes Ukraine “cannot win” the war, the Hungarian prime minister replied that “miracles can happen”, to which Trump laughed, “yeah, that’s right”.

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.



