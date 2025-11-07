Trump appears to 'doze off' in his seat in the Oval Office during health briefing

Donald Trump appears to have 'nodded off' during a health-briefing in the Oval Office focused on obesity and weight-loss drugs.

The moment came as officials announced new deals with major pharmaceutical companies to offer GLP-1 treatments at lower prices.

While executives spoke and a guest even fainted behind him, Trump was seen leaning back in his chair, eyes closed for a noticeable beat.

The White House pressed on, but the image quickly spread on social media, raising eyebrows and plenty of jokes."

One social media user wrote: "Trump slumped and sleeping at event today. Again."

Another wrote: "Trump just sleeping slumped over in his chair…….."

