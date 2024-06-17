Video of Trump walking down stairs raises concern: "There is something seriously wrong"

Former President Donald Trump has been mocked by critics after a video of him walking down the stairs from his plane has been circulating on social media.

As he descended the stairs, the 78-year-old can been seen holding onto the handrail where the press awaited him on the tarmac.

From the clip, it's unclear where Trump was headed on Saturday (June 15) but he did headline Turning Point Action's (TPA) convention in Michigan.

Following the state primary contests, Trump has won the Republican nomination after clinching a majority of the state primary contests, while President Joe Biden has done the same to secure the Democratic party nomination.

On X, formerly Twitter, people have been ridiculing Trump for the way he made his way down the staircase.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of liberal media outlet MeidasTouch gave a detailed analysis of the 14-second clip where he suggested Trump was "intensely focused" and "gripping that railing."

"Look how intensely focused he is on not screwing this up because this is so important to him. Staring down the whole time while gripping that railing. Then you can see how proud he is of his accomplishment at the bottom," he wrote.

One person said: "I think that was a 'hoo!' of relief, when he finally hits the pavement. He looks winded too, like 'whoo-boy that was quite a workout!'"



"There is something seriously wrong with his right leg. Watch how he practically flings it out in front of him as he steps down compared to the left leg," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Trump’s going so slow too, yet he makes fun of Biden for going deliberately because of his neuropathy."

"Why isn't he waving when there are people there," a fourth person commented.

But there were others who defended Trump's way of walking down the stairs.

One person wrote: "Yes, older folks need to take care with staircases! At least he knows that and doesn’t fall on his face like you know who!" referring to the time when Biden - who is 81 years old - slipped on the steps of Air Force One last year.

"As you get old you tend to watch where your feet will land," another person said.

Someone else added: "To be fair, this is how I go downstairs, too. and I am much younger than he is."

Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung responded to Newsweek's request for comment by referring to posts on X, showing Biden's missteps when getting on and off his plane.





During the campaign so far, the age and fitness of both Trump and Biden has been an issue that has been raised and is also a concern amongst voters.

Back in November, Trump shared on Truth Social that his medical report says his overall health is "excellent" and his "cognitive exams were exceptional" though some have questioned the report's accuracy.

Meanwhile, Trump has shot down talk of mental or physical decline and instead has pointed to Biden's gaffes, and has said his opponent doesn't have the mental capabilities to lead the country.

Similarly, Biden has also brushed off any age-related concerns and has insisted his "memory is fine" in response to Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Hur's report released back in February which he described the president as an "elderly man with a poor memory."

