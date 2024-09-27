Trump's latest grift is a $100,000 watch - and people have one big concern

Donald Trump's at it again - his latest grift is a series of watches, with some limited edition ones costing as much as $100,000, and people have one big concern with it.

The Republican candidate announced his latest merchandise on social media on September 26 when he did not appear on the campaign trail.

He said they would make good Christmas presents.

Trump's watches sell for $499 but there's a limited edition Tourbillon series that sell for $100,000 each as part of his latest effort to make some money.

In a promo video, Trump said: "[They're] special, I think you're going to love it, my new Trump watches, we're doing quite a number with watches and the quality is very important.

"The Trump Victory Tourbillon, this isn't just any watch, it's one of the best watches made, it's a Tourbillon watch with almost 200g of gold and more than 100 real diamonds.

"That's a lot of diamonds, I love gold, I love diamonds, we all do."

There will only be 147 Tourbillon watches with each watch numbered along with a letter from the former US President; Trump said he will keep number one.

He concluded the video by saying: "It's Trump time."

But the FAQs section of the website reveal some interesting features about the watches.

Reporter Bill Grueskin has been through them and picked out some amusing lines from them in a thread shared on X / Twitter.

"The images shown are for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product," it said.

"There are no refunds. All sales are final.

"The Tourbillon watches are not intended for water exposure.

"There is a two-year limited warranty on the Trump Victory Tourbillon watch. The Trump FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT models come with a one-year limited warranty.

"TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC uses the 'Trump' name, image and likeness under a license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms. Trump Watches are intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment purposes.

"We cannot guarantee when an order will arrive. Consider any shopping or transit time offered to you, by us, only as an estimate. We are not liable for any delays in shipments."

