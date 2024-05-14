Donald Trump branded a 'snowflake' after sharing Whoopi Goldberg meme

Donald Trump has been labelled as a “snowflake” after sharing a Whoopi Goldberg meme claiming she is going to move to Canada if he wins the next election.

Back when Trump first became president in 2016, Google searches for “how to move to Canada” spiked as people could foresee what was about to occur. During his unsuccessful bid for re-election in 2020 , the search spiked again, and now, as he attempts to become president for a second time, it has become a talking point yet again.

Trump, who is currently on criminal trial for allegedly falsifying business accounts to cover hush money payments to a porn star , took to Truth Social to share a meme of actress Goldberg, who has long been a critic of his.

The meme showed a picture of Goldberg along with the words, “I’m moving to Canada. For sure this time!”

Trump reposted it and declared: “Canada doesn’t want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!”

On her talk show The View, Goldberg responded, branding Trump a “snowflake” and insisting she isn't going anywhere.

She said: “You know what I’m a little agitated about? That man has something to say to me. He saw a meme – you know who (Trump) saw a meme that said I was leaving the country."

Goldberg continued: “Look, I’m not going anywhere and it’s not for the reason, you little snowflake, it’s not for the reason you think.

“He said nobody wanted me. Honey... you know what, it wouldn’t matter if no one here wanted me. But I know where I’m going to be because I got a contract. So I’m going to be where I’m wanted for the next couple of years.”

Audience members and fellow The View panellists could be heard cheering and expressing their love for Goldberg as she gave her defiant reaction to Trump.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking