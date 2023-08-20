It was a presidency marred by accusations of nepotism, but one child of former POTUS Donald Trump, Eric Trump, is insisting he and the rest of the family didn’t “enrich themselves” during their father’s administration – and is being mocked online as a result.

Eric told Forbes in 2017 that nepotism is “kind of a factor of life” and admitted he might be where he was then because of it.

He has since claimed in a video, appearing to be from an interview with the X-22 Report channel, “The only family in, probably, United States history that didn’t enrich themselves when they went into government is the Trump family.”

But, of course, that isn’t exactly true.

In 2017, President Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner joined the administration as advisers.

While the roles were unpaid, analysis from the US ethics watchdog Crew (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington) in February 2021 found the pair made between $172 million and $640 million from side hustles while working in the White House.

One of the most controversial incidents involving Ms Trump came in April 2017, when she received provisional approval from the Chinese government for three new trademarks, the same day she and Kushner sat down for dinner at Mar-a-Lago with the country’s president Xi Jinping.

As for Eric Trump, he was one of Trump’s family members who benefitted from Secret Service protection after his father left the White House – extended for six months at the cost of millions to US taxpayers.

Sounds a lot like enrichment to us…

And Twitter/X users were all too happy to point out just how nonsensical Eric Trump’s claim is:

Embarrassing, really…

