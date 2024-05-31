Hillary Clinton releases 'she was right' mug immediately after Trump's conviction

Hillary Clinton is feeling pretty smug about Donald Trump's recent guilty verdict - so much so, that she's just released a piece of merch in response that says she was "right" all along.

The former Democrat presidential nominee who was defeated by Trump back in the 2016 election, took to social media to share the mug she is now selling, featuring an animated face of herself drinking from a mug.

While the caption on the mug reads: "Turns out she was right about everything."

In the post to Instagram, Clinton wrote: "We recently had some new merch made based on a phrase I hear a lot. The design happened to be finalized today.

Onward Together is a US political action organisation founded by Clinton to fundraise for progressive political groups.









Elsewhere on Thursday, Clinton began a speech at the non-profit organisation Vital Voices by saying: "Anything going on today?"



No doubt Clinton is feeling vindicated after infamously being dubbed by Trump as "Crooked Hillary" during a challenging election campaign where the Former First Lady was hit with various allegations from the Republican nominee who would go on to become the 45th President.

Following his 34 convictions, Trump still denies any wrongdoing and believes the verdict is politically motivated.

In a statement, he said: "I'm a very innocent man...This was a rigged, disgraceful trial...This was done by the Biden administration in order to hurt a political opponent. It's a disgrace, and we'll keep fighting. Our country has gone to hell. We're a nation in decline.

"This was a rigged decision right from day one, with a conflicted judge who should never have been allowed to judge this case...The real verdict is in November."

Meanwhile, current President Joe Biden responded to the news with a social media post which simply read: There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box. Donate to our campaign today."

