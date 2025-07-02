How tall is Donald Trump? Pictures spark viral debate

A simple video of Donald Trump has sparked a surprising debate online — just how tall is he, really?

The clip, making the rounds on X/Twitter, shows the US president walking alongside other political figures and has people wondering if he looks noticeably shorter than expected.

"Is it just me, or does Trump appear to be about 4–6 inches shorter than he should be?" one user quizzed, setting off a flood of memes, side-by-side comparisons, and amateur height investigations.

According to the White House, there’s no mystery. In April 2025, Trump’s annual physical results were released, with Dr Sean Barbabella confirming the President is in "excellent" health, standing at 6ft 3in and weighing 224lbs.

Yet, for many online, the viral footage has opened up a whole new rabbit hole — and a debate that shows no sign of fading.

"At his age, he has probably shrunk 2 to 2.5 inches from his top height. Normal ageing," one person suggested, as another quipped: "He doesn't even look like he is 6', more like 5'10"."

The height debate first arose during Trump’s visit to Paris in 2024 for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

While there, he posed for photos alongside Prince William, who is widely reported to be 6ft 3in. Yet in the images, the Prince appeared to edge out the President in height, fuelling another round of speculation online.

There could be a perfectly reasonable explanation, however.

According to University Hospitals, most men begin to lose height gradually from the age of 30 — typically around half an inch per decade — with the changes becoming more noticeable after 40. By the time someone reaches their 80s, they may have lost an inch or more.

So, while Trump’s official stats list him at 6ft 3in, age-related shrinkage (he’s now 79) could easily account for a subtle difference, though that hasn’t stopped the internet from theorising otherwise.

