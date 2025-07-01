US president Donald Trump was recently slammed as “too embarrassing for words” after releasing a fragrance, named “Victory 45-47” – which comes in a gold-coloured Trump statuette.

The 100ml bottles are sold at $249 (£181) a pop, but buyers can get a handy $50 discount on each bottle if they purchase two or more.

Announcing the product launch on Truth Social, he wrote: “Trump Fragrances are here. They’re called ‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success - For men and women.

“Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

While the product was predictably ripped online, it's far from the first thing Trump has hawked to his supporters over the years.

So, we've compiled a list of some of the most unhinged yet:

Trainers/sneakers

February last year saw Trump make his first venture into the sneaker game with his very own line, launched during a surprise appearance at Sneaker Con.

The $399 “Never Surrender sneaker” was named in reference to his lengthy fraud lawsuit. The actual shoes themselves were gold high-top trainers which featured an American flag on the back and a “T” embossed at the front.

In July of that year, he released another topical shoe with his assassination attempt photo printed on them.

The $299 pair of white high-top trainers had an American flag at the top and an image of Trump during the assassination attempt, and the slogan of “fight fight fight” printed on them.

Watches





In September 2024, Trump was at it again after he released a series of watches, with some limited edition versions costing up to $100,000.

In a promo video at the time, Trump said: “[They’re] special, I think you’re going to love it, my new Trump watches, we’re doing quite a number with watches and the quality is very important.

“The Trump Victory Tourbillon, this isn’t just any watch, it’s one of the best watches made, it's a Tourbillon watch with almost 200g of gold and more than 100 real diamonds.

“That's a lot of diamonds, I love gold, I love diamonds, we all do.”

Digital trading cards

Trump was accused of “taking money from the poorest” with the launch of a set of digital trading cards in the form of “America First” NFTs.

They cost $99 each and gave the buyer 50 images of Trump, showing him wearing a superhero suit with the Bitcoin logo and dancing.

Bible

Proving that there is nothing he won’t try to make money from, Trump was slammed after releasing a $60 “God Bless the USA bible”.

In a post on his Truth Social platform in March 2024, he wrote: “Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA bible.”

Meme coin

Venturing into cryptocurrency just days before his inauguration in January 2025, Trump appeared to have released his own meme coin, $TRUMP, after he promoted it on social media.

A post from his official account on X/Twitter, read: “My new official Trump meme is here! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: winning! Join my very special Trump community. Get your $trump now… Have fun.”

Bottled water

Back in 2023, when the then-former President Donald Trump visited an Ohio town affected by a toxic chemical spill following a train derailment, he used the opportunity to promote his own brand of bottled water in a speech.

It came at a time when residents there were fearful of drinking tap water, despite it being declared safe by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Steak

In 2007, Trump began to license USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef that was flash frozen and mailed in a deluxe black “presentation box” embossed with the words “Trump Steaks in gold. The package of meat cost $199 and included two filet mignons, two cowboy bone-in ribeyes and 12 burgers.

A cringe-worthy advertising video saw the businessman say: “When it comes to great steaks, I’ve just raised the stakes!”

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Vodka

2006 saw Trump venture into the alcohol market by licensing his name to a vodka distilled in the Netherlands. The packaging was designed by famous graphic designer Milton Glaser who said he designed the bottle to be “appealing to the lowest level of human activity: envy and status”.

Gold chocolate bars

Resembling something from Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, Trump has also put his name to chocolate bars made by DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Indiana. The bars are, of course, embossed with his surname and come in milk, dark and deluxe flavours packaged as gold, silver and copper bars.

The bars retail at $12 for two 1.5 oz. (42g) bars but they were described by CNN as a venture “where packaging and image is much more important than a quality artisan-type product”.

Christmas ornaments

Horrifyingly, despite many failed ventures, it hasn’t stopped Trump from putting his name to all sorts of unusual objects, including Christmas tree ornaments.

Available now on Trump’s website for a mere $95, anyone can become the proud owner of a 3D Christmas tree ornament of his Florida club Mar-a-Lago – infamously, where the former president stored classified documents after his presidency.

An energy drink

Long before Logan Paul and KSI launched Prime, Trump had been there and done that with his Israel-produced energy drink. The product was never available to purchase in the US but according to Fast Company, hardcore Trump fans can occasionally stumble across empty cans for sale on eBay.

