JD Vance tried to throw shade at Taylor Swift and it backfired spectacularly

JD Vance tried to throw shade at Taylor Swift after she endorsed Kamala Harris, but it backfired pretty spectacularly.

As the presidential debate between Donald Trump and his opposition Vice President Harris came to a close on Tuesday (10 September), singer Taylor Swift added salt to the wounds of the Republicans as she declared she’s endorsing Harris to be the next president of the US .

The hammer blow came after a disastrous night for Trump as he lost the debate to Harris and, almost immediately, Trump’s team tried to spin that Swift’s endorsement doesn't mean much, despite her having legions of fans and a lot of influence.

In an interview with Fox News, Ohio senator and Republican vice-presidential nominee Vance was asked how he believes the Republicans are going to speak to female voters who care a lot about what Swift thinks and says.

“I don’t think most Americans — whether they like her music, or [are] fans of hers or not — are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans,” Vance argued.

He continued: “When grocery prices go up 20 per cent, it hurts most Americans. It doesn’t hurt Taylor Swift. When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn’t affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire.”

It didn’t take very long for people to point out the irony of the fact that Trump himself is a billionaire celebrity.

“Wait until he finds out who he’s running with,” someone wrote.

Someone else asked: “Is Trump a ‘billionaire’ celebrity, or am I wrong??”

One X/Twitter user commented: “Irony just died a violent death.”

Another mocked: “Yeah, out-of-touch billionaires are the worst, aren’t they.”

Someone else wrote: “‘Once again I say JD Vance has a knack for accidentally delivering the most spot on critical assessments of Trump.”

