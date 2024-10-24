Kamala Harris says she believes Donald Trump is a 'fascist'

Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump a fascist and revealed she is preparing to challenge him if he attempts to claim an election win prematurely.

On 5 November, millions of Americans will head to the polls to vote in the US presidential election , with either Trump or Harris being named the country’s next leader.

In a CNN town hall on Wednesday (23 October), hosted in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, Harris responded to a direct question about whether she believes Trump is a “fascist”, as Trump’s own former chief of staff, John Kelly, warned that he meets the “definition” of the word.

The democratic nominee did not beat around the bush, replying: “Yes, I do. Yes, I do. And I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted.”

It comes after Trump appeared to praise the murderous dictator and architect of the Holocaust, Adolf Hitler, reportedly telling allies he needs “the kind of generals that Hitler had”.

Following the insurrection that unfolded on 6 January 2021 , when Trump supporters rioted and stormed the Capitol , Harris said she and her team are prepared for any situation in which Trump tries to undermine the election.

In an interview with NBC News, Harris said: “We will deal with election night, and the days after, as they come. We have the resources and the expertise and the focus on that as well.”

She continued: “This is a person, Donald Trump, who tried to undo a free and fair election. Who still denies the will of the people. Who incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol and 140 law enforcement officers were attacked – some were killed. This is a serious matter.”

