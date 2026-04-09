Fox News host criticises Trump over Iran war objectives in latest blow to president

A Fox News host has gone against the network’s usual pro-Donald Trump rhetoric to lay bare the realities of the Iran-US war.

Following the news of the ceasefire this week, Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones listed all of the Trump demands in the Iran War which had not been achieved.

Jones said that the US has “not reached any” of President Donald Trump’s demands, despite the fact they'd reached a two-week ceasefire.

Trump previously claimed the US won a "total ⁠and complete victory" ⁠after agreeing to a ⁠two-week ceasefire deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump called it a "big day for world peace". "The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made,” he wrote on Truth social.

Trump had originally given Iran until 8pm ET on Tuesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning a refusal would mean a "whole civilization will die."

Speaking about the latest developments, and the objectives laid out by the Trump administration surrounding the war, Jones said: “I will say that the president’s demands—we have not reached any of those objectives. I have full confidence that the president is going to find some way to make this happen, but he said we want to dismantle all major nuclear facilities. That has not happened.

“The end of uranium enrichment on the soil, they’re still enriching.”

Jones went on to say: “The transfer of their enriched uranium stockpiles out of Iran, that hasn’t happened. The acceptance of intrusive international inspections, they’re still not willing to do that. And they have not suspended their ballistic missile program.”

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