Donald Trump has hit out at conservative commentators such as Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, who have spoken out against the president in recent days.

It’s been called "MAGA on MAGA" by social media users, and commentators online were surprised to see the president turn on some of the people previously most supportive of him.

Trump called the likes of Kelly, Carlson, Candace Owens and Alex Jones “losers” after they criticised him on his actions during the Iran war.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “They think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs.”

Trump went on to claim that the people he mentioned in the post should “see a good psychiatrist.”

“They’re not ‘MAGA,’ they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA,” the president said.

“As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go ‘nasty,’ just like Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country,” Trump continued, referring to former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It comes after Kelly hit out at Trump and took issue with the president’s “disgusting” words on Truth Social, where he had threatened to kill a “whole civilization” earlier this week.

Carlson also criticised the Trump administration following recent Trump comments on the Iran-US war, claiming that “American empire is over”.

Trump's Truth Social post sparked a great deal of discussion online. Commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote: "WOW!

"President Trump just completely turned on Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones and Megyn Kelly.

"This is probably his biggest mistake he's ever made. So much of the MAGA base looks up to these people, and this is going to get them questioning their loyalty to Trump.

"If Trump can turn on these people simply because they disagree with him, he can turn on anyone."

The Angry Staffer account wrote: "Trump is getting lit up by his followers on Truth.

"MAGA on MAGA violence? SAD!"









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