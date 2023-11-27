Liz Truss mocked for backing Trump: 'We're going to need a bigger lettuce'

Liz Truss has backed Donald Trump for next year’s presidential election, in a move which has sparked widespread criticism online.

The UK’s shortest serving prime minister ever said on a visit to Washington DC that she “hopes a Republican will be returned to the White House”.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal, she said there “must be conservative leadership in the US” in order to “call out hostile regimes as evil and a threat”.

Referring to former president Ronald Reagan, who took a tough stance on the Soviet Union, she said: “The world would benefit from more of that kind of American leadership today. I hope that a Republican will be returned to the White House in 2024.

“There must be conservative leadership in the US that is once again bold enough to call out hostile regimes as evil and a threat.”

Truss’ endorsement of the Republicans amounts to a de facto endorsement of Trump, who is gearing up for an election campaign while simultaneously facing dozens of criminal charges, with several trials scheduled in the next 18 months.

People on social media were quick to mock Truss.

One person said: “I struggle to explain how anyone can support Trump. Truss has completed her journey to the dark side.”

Another said she had “all the cognitive powers of a lobotomized hazelnut”. Ouch.

A third added: “Limp Lettuce endorses Manci Mango Shocker!”

Truss famously only lasted 49 days as prime minister, and her tenure was outlasted by a lettuce which was being live streamed by the Daily Star newspaper next to a photo of her.

Elsewhere, the judgement of X/Twitter users was swift and merciless.

Safe to say Liz hasn’t come off brilliantly for that one…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.