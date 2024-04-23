Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Donald Trump will be 'murdered' if he is sent to jail

Controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Donald Trump will be “murdered” if he goes to prison.

Trump is currently on trial in New York facing 34 felony counts related to the allegedly falsifying of business records to cover up a payment totalling $130,000 (£105,000) made to the adult star Stormy Daniels for hush money.

He is the first ever US president to face a criminal trial and faces a further three indictments across the country.

Speaking on Infowars, the far-right website owned by prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Trump supporter Greene spouted plenty of disinformation claiming that the trials that the former president is facing are “rigged”.

The Georgia representative claimed: “He’s [Trump] putting all he has into trying to win the election.

“But you also gotta remember, he’s – at the same time he’s trying to run for president again, he’s having to put everything he has into defending himself against these rigged trials and this unbelievable perversion of our justice system.

“And the Democrats aren’t sorry about it. They aren’t gonna back off of what they are doing.

They literally want him dead.”Elsewhere in her unhinged rant, Greene suggested that “they”, meaning the Democrats, want “Trump dead”.

She claimed: “They want President Trump dead. They want to lock him up in jail for the rest of his life, so that he dies in jail, and they want to take away his Secret Service protection so that he is murdered somewhere in jail, possibly. This is how serious they are.”

Watch her rant below.

Trump's unprecedented trial has already seen plenty of eyebrow-raising moments including reports that he has fallen asleep and farted in court.

