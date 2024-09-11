Melania pushes dangerous conspiracy theory about Trump assassination attempt

Former first lady Melania Trump has questioned law enforcement's account of the attempted assassination of her husband and former President Donald Trump.

In a recent 30-second video to promote her new memoir, Melania, the 54-year-old describes what happened as a “horrible, distressing experience” and added "now the silence around it feels heavy" while dramatic instrumental music played in the background.

"I can’t help but wonder why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?” Melania then asked. “There is definitely more to this story and we need to uncover the truth.”

At the end of the video, it then cuts to a copy of Melania's memoir being displayed, along with a link to purchase the book set to be released on October 8.

On her website, the memoir is described as a "powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path. The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life."

Plus, readers can expect "stories and images never before shared with the public," and is available to pre-order for $40.

A signed edition is available for $75, and there is also a collector’s edition, which includes a signature, bonus photographs and a “digital collectable” and this costs $250.

Back in July, a 20-year-old gunman opened fire from the roof of a nearby building close to where Trump was hosting a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

It resulted in the death of attendee Corey Comperatore, and two others were seriously wounded, while a bullet also grazed Trump's ear.

The gunman, later identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot dead at the scene by a Secret Service officer.

In the aftermath, the Secret Service was criticised for failing to prevent Crooks from firing at the rally and the FBI later opened an investigation into the attempted assassination.

Secret Service director, Kimberly Cheatle resigned on July 23, following members of a House of Representatives committee criticising her and the Secret Service's handling of the matter.

