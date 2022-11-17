While some Trump family members are choosing to stay out of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, former first lady Melania Trump seemingly believes wonderful future under her husband's leadership.

Speaking to Breitbart, Melania, 52, said she supports her husband's third presidential campaign.

"I support my husband's desire to run for president of this wonderful nation. His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us," she said.

However, people were a little thrown off by Trump's picture of what a second Trump administration could look like.

“I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by peace, love, and security," she added.

Notoriously, the Trump administration created chaos in US politics resulting in the January 6th attack on the Capitol sparked by election misinformation spread by Donald Trump.

"A man driven by chaos, hate and insecurity will lead us to peace, love, and security," a Twitter user wrote.



"Damn, if that doesn’t sound like a statement a hostage is reading while having a gun pointed at them, I don’t know what does," another person tweeted.

The former president's campaign announcement has not been met with the same enthusiasm from the public as it had in 2020.

Former allies like Fox News and theNew York Post have not dedicated the time and energy to Donald Trump as they did. Indicating that Trump will have a harder time getting support than in 2016 or 2020.

Instead, it seems Republicans may be leaning toward a less polarizing candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley.

Even endorsements from Trump like a future of "love, peace, and security" are difficult to believe.

