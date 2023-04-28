Mike Pence spent a massive amount of time giving evidence about Trump and the Capitol riots

Former US vice president Mike Pence has just spent hours talking all things Donald Trump.

Pence appeared before a federal grand jury investigating the former president's role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election for no fewer than seven hours, according to NBC News.

This is despite an appeal by Trump's team that attempted to block his appearance.

Asked about his testimony, Trump told NBC News: "I don't know what he said, but I have a lot of confidence in him."

Pence is considered a major witness in the criminal investigation led by Jack Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor, into Trump's role in the riots.

"We'll obey the law, we'll tell the truth," Pence said in an interview with CBS News aired on Sunday.

"And the story that I've been telling the American people all across the country, the story that I wrote in the pages of my memoir, that'll be the story I tell in that setting."

It is not the first time Pence has spoken out about Trump urging him to reject President Biden's election victory in the days leading up to 6 January 2021 when the riots took place.

"President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," he said in March.

"And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

