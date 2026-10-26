Donald Trump wasn’t able to name the top issues affecting voters just days away from the midterm elections.

Whether it be his Iran war , the cost of gas soaring , or ICE agents shooting people dead in the streets, it’s fair to say there are plenty of issues for Americans to be concerned about.

But, with just over a week until the midterm elections, it would seem the US president is unable to name any of the top issues affecting everyday Americans.

Trump was directly asked by a reporter, “What are you hearing is the top issue for most voters?”. In his response, Trump failed to name a single one.

“Well, first of all, I hear that we’ve turned the whole thing around. For whatever reason, presidents don’t win, almost never, the midterms. And I think we’ve really turned it around.”

Trump then went on to discuss the many rallies Republicans have been having in an attempt to garner votes for their various candidates and assessed their chances.

It is perhaps a sad indictment that his failure to answer the question left no one particularly shocked.

“Trump is unable to name one issue voters care about in this clip. Not one,” one account wrote.

Someone else mimicked: “Top issue for voters? I don't know, I don't care!”

One person simply wrote: “Tone deaf.”

Another pointed out: “Can't name A SINGLE ISSUE that the American people care about.”

“Trump doesn’t know the top issues for voters because he doesn’t give a damn.

Someone else mocked: “Reporter: ‘What are voters worried about?’

“Him: ‘How awesome I am.’



“Truly a masterclass in reading the room.”

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