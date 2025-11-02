South Park eviscerates Trump over White House demolition and 'destroys' Pam Bondi

A special Halloween episode of South Park landed on Comedy Central this week, and creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone once again delivered a scathing takedown of US president Donald Trump and an administration which has certainly been a nightmare over the past nine months.

Titled “The Woman in the Hat” – referencing a demon-like Melania Trump who, in the episode, stands creepily in the corner of the room with a purple hat covering her face – the story concerns the White House being haunted by an “entity” (revealed to be Melania) released during the demolition of the East Wing of the building.

Overseeing the demolition alongside Trump is Satan, who is still very much in a relationship with the cartoon Trump, after season 27 opener “Sermon on the Mount” angered the White House for showing them in bed together.

The devil is annoyed to find out that the demolition of the iconic building is for a ballroom instead of a “nursery” for their unborn child.

After learning that someone might be trying to stop said baby being born, South Park’s version of homeland security adviser and White House deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller – who is seen with sunken eyes and bent fingers – explains a possible theory behind it.

“Some people believe that by demolishing the East Wing, we may have unleashed some sort of wrath,” he says.

And when US attorney general Pam Bondi stresses to Trump that they “won’t let any harm come to the baby of the greatest president ever lived”, she’s told that she has “s*** on her nose” – in what becomes a running joke in the episode about her being haunted by a “rectoplasm”.

Twitter/X users delighted in the depiction, with one user writing “South Park has done it again”:

But while JD Vance and homeland security secretary Kristi Noem have both responded to their South Park parodies, Bondi is yet to comment publicly on the latest episode.

