It may well be a coincidence, but many social media users have pointed out that Pope Leo XIV intends to hold a mass in Chicago on the same day as Donald Trump’s birthday and a military parade in Washington D.C., claiming this is a “top tier” troll of the US president from the pontiff.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, the Pope - real name Robert Prevost - will “offer a special video message to the young people of the world” at the event in his home state, taking place on 14 June at the Rate Field baseball stadium.

Meanwhile, a multi-million-dollar military parade will also occur on the same day in the country’s capital.

The White House said in a statement earlier this month that the event is to celebrate the “greatest military in the world”.

“There is no event grand enough to adequately capture our gratitude for the millions of heroes who laid down their lives defending our freedom, but this parade will be a fitting tribute to the service, sacrifice, and selflessness of all who have worn the uniform,” it said.

But the clash of dates has people wondering if the newly elected Pope is “trying to embarrass” Trump (we’ve been unable to locate a source for the crowd size claim here):

Several noted the timing of the Pope’s event:

While one Twitter/X user said it was “some top-tier trolling”:

It’s already been reported that the Pope has been critical of Trump and his policies before taking up the high-profile position, as he shared a number of articles on social media condemning the president’s immigration policies.

His predecessor, the late Pope Francis, was also known for throwing shade at Trump’s administration, also attacking its approach to immigration earlier this year.

In January, he criticised Trump’s deportation plans in comments to Italian talk show Che Tempo Che Fa: “If it’s true, it will be a disgrace, because it makes the poor retches who have nothing pay the unpaid bill. It won’t do. This is not the way to solve things.”

Then, in an open letter published in February, he wrote: “What is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of every human being, begins badly and will end badly.”

And not long before his passing, Pope Francis skipped his first chance of a formal meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, opting to send his deputy to discuss “migrants, refugees and prisoners” with the Republican instead.

The pair did end up having a face-to-face conversation – a day before the pontiff died.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.