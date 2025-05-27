Jennifer Lopez welcomed US veterans to the American Music Awards ceremony last night (May 26) thanking them for their service after audience members cringed at her opening performance.

Speaking to veterans in the audience of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Lopez said: "On this memorial day, the American Music Awards are partnering with Easy Day Foundation to honour our veterans"

The singer kicked off the evening by performing to a six-minute medley of 23 hits by the evening's nominees.

Her performance, in which she threw shapes and locked lips with several backing dancers, has been criticised online by fans describing it as "cringe-worthy" and "desperate".

