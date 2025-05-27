Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano has erupted again for the fifth month in a row sending lava 1000 feet into the air, almost as high as the Eiffel Tower.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanos after sporadically erupting since last year (December 23) for up to 8 days at a time.

The volcano is between 210,000 and 280,000 years old and holds the record for the longest active duration of eruptions from 1983 to 2018.

