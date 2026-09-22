People have been left concerned by the White House ’s announcement of 24-hour channel Trump TV and the promotion of its own app.

Last week, US president Donald Trump took the unprecedented step to bar three US news media outlets – CNN, Politico and MS NOW – from the White House over his claims they wrote “fiction or lies” about his administration .

If that weren’t already concerning enough, the White House has since announced Trump TV (a 24-hour channel on YouTube) and promoted The White House app.

In a social media post, the White House announced: “TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place.” The accompanying trailer included clips from shows such as Breaking Bad, The Office, The Simpsons and Family Guy.

Another official White House post urged people to download The White House app to “get real-time updates and live events streamed DIRECTLY to your phone. No noise. Just the news that matters most - straight from the Trump Administration”.

Both have sparked accusations of “state-run media”.

“Some North Korea type s**t,” someone argued.

Another argued: “So, state-run media. Donald Trump is the communist.”

“We just want cheaper gas, man,” another wrote.

One person wrote: “First in my generation to witness the launch of a State-run TV channel named after a sitting president in a democracy.”

“The Trump administration announces state-run media, similar to Russia and North Korea,” the Headquarters account, previously the KamalaHQ account, suggested.

California governor Gavin Newsom wrote: “First, Trump banned independent news from the White House.

“Now, he's launching what is quite literally state-run TV to try drowning out the fact that he and his corrupt administration are failing the American people.

“This is truly autocratic behavior from a failed President.”

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