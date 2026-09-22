Donald Trump ’s media ban has backfired in the most spectacular way due to lack of press microphones.

Last week, US president Trump announced he was barring media outlets CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House, suggesting they had written “fiction or lies” about his administration.

As with much of what Trump does, his media ban is an unprecedented move for a US president and has prompted joint legal action from the outlets in order to “protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports”.

“Effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President. This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place,” Bryan Boughton, Washington Bureau Chief and TV pool chair, also reportedly said in an email.

So, it was with some irony that, at a White House ribbon-cutting ceremony which the TV press pool failed to attend, Trump was pictured shouting into the void with a lack of microphones to capture what he was saying.

“I’m begging you all to watch this, he’s just yelling into the void. Funniest outcome possible,” someone remarked.

Another joked: “Finally some peace and quiet.”

One person said: “This…might actually work.”

“Oh God this is so good,” another commented.

Someone argued: “VEEP couldn't write this.”

Another critic added: “This has backfired so badly on Trump. I’m loving every minute of it!”

“Oh, the networks might've found the most effective leverage any human has weaponized against Trump to date,” another argued.

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