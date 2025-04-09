Michelle Obama finally addresses Barack Obama divorce rumours

Chatting on the Sophia Bush podcast, Work in Progress on April 9, Michelle Obama put those divorce rumours with Barack Obama to bed.

After not attending several events with her husband, including former president Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's second inauguration, tongues were wagging.

Michelle told Sophia that some people "couldn't even fathom that I was making a decision for myself and had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing... this couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself."

She has previously spoken about their marriage being an uneven split and just days before this episode aired Barack Obama stated that he's been in a deep deficit with his wife and intends to dig his way out.

