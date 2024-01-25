Why Republicans don't like Trump's potential VP picks

With Trump looking more likely to be Republican nominee for President, rumours about his potential running mate have been swirling in political circles. But any of speculated candidates the former President has in mind, haven't been welcomed by fellow Republicans.

There has been no confirmation of who is going to be on the ticket with Trump on November 5th, but there have been suggestions over who it could be.



In September 2023, in an interview with NBC, Trump said he liked "the concept" of having a female Vice President. And it seems that's the route he's going for. Likely due to the one issue Republicans are falling behind on is abortion, so having a woman on the ticket could help them in that area.

Elise Stefanik is the name on many people's lips. Stefanik is a member of House Republican leadership, and urged voters to get to the polls during Trump's New Hampshire primary campaign. Asked about whether she was going to be Trump's vice president pick, she told reporters: "I'd be honoured - I've said that for a year - to serve in a future Trump administration in any capacity."

But the rumours of Stefanik being a potential VP have led Republicans to come out in criticism of the choice. Former Republican congressman Liz Cheney called Stefanik "a total crackpot". The comment was made in reference to Stefanik's remarks that people convicted over involvement in the January 6 insurrection were "hostages".

Another potential running mate is Kari Lake. Lake is a former anchor and failed candidate for governor of Arizona. She is also a current candidate for the United States Senate in Arizona.

Rumours about Lake being a potential running mate have paired with rumours that right-wing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is also in consideration. With the two apparently in a "death match" for the job according to a source close to Donald Trump.

But regardless of the pair seemingly fighting it out for the spot, many of Trump's allies and advisors have been trying to warn the 77-year-old against Lake and Greene. Sources claim they have been advising Trump that neither Lake nor Greene could add value to the ticket, and are also quite polarising candidates.

Many on the Trump team have worried having such extreme candidates will put off moderates and independents from voting for Trump. After all, one of the main factors behind Mike Pence being chosen for Vice President in 2016 was that he was viewed as a calm presence to balance out Trump.

The Trump team are hoping the likely-nominee "isn't stupid enough" to put Lake or Greene on the ticket.

Ultimately we'll have to wait and see who Trump chooses as his running mate ahead of November.

