Johnny Marr tells Trump to ‘shut this s**t down’ after Smiths song is played at rally

Johnny Marr has hit out at Donald Trump after a Smiths song was played at a rally for the former president.

The guitarist and founding member of seminal 80s group The Smiths responded on social media to a video taken from a rally in Rapid City, South Dakota last year.

The clip is dated from the 8th September 2023 and shows a crowd waiting for Trump to appear on stage, with the 1984 song ‘Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want’ playing over the speakers.

Writing on X, Marr said: “Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this s*** shut right down right now.”

It comes after reports on social media that The Smiths’ music was also being used as pre-rally music ahead of Trump’s appearance in Laconia, New Hampshire this week.

While Marr may want his music to stop being used straight away, author John Niven replied to him on X by saying: “Good luck. The Stones, Neil Young, Tom Petty have all been trying to get Trump to stop using their music for years.”

Meanwhile, Speaking ahead of the New Hampshire primaries former president Trump raised eyebrows when he appeared to utter a completely incoherent sentence about the current state of the United States under Joe Biden.

