Celebrities have broken their silence and spoken out against theImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles.

The situation began on Friday (6 June) after a series of coordinated immigration raids were performed by federal agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in locations across LA, sparking days-long protests.

In recent days, Trump has intensified his response by deploying 4,000 National Guard troops to suppress the protests, while an additional 700 Marines have been sent to the area to bolster protection for federal law enforcement and government property.

Here are some of the celebrities who have spoken out:

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian shared an Instagram Story on Wednesday (11 June) with her 356 million followers.

“When we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what's right," she wrote.

Tricia McLaughlin, an assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, has since fired back.

".@KimKardashian, which one of these convicted child molesters, murderers, drug traffickers and rapists would you like to stay in the county?" McLaughlin wrote on X/Twitter, sharing photos of several men detained by ICE. "These are just a few of the convicted illegal criminals who have been picked up in the last 72 hours."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram









Eva Longoria

Longoria shared a self-recorded TikTok video on TikTok, where she said the mass deportations are "hard to watch" and described them as "inhumane".

"The comments, and people’s reactions to it, are surprising to me because it is un-American," she told her 2.4 million viewers. "We can all agree, nobody wants criminals in our country. Nobody wants rapists, nobody wants drug dealers, nobody wants bad actors in our country. That’s not what’s happening. These round-ups are happening in birthday parties, in elementary graduations, at Home Depot. Those are not criminals.

“I hope everyone can have more compassion to this issue, and realize that we have industries dependent on immigrant labor. People who feed us, and take care of us, take care of our families and our children, and our communities. We can’t deny them as humans.”









Chrissy Teigen

On her Instagram Stories, Teigen shared a string of posts, including a reshared tweet which read: "We fight for the rights of immigrants not because they are "hard working" (which places their value in the labor they provide) but because they are human beings who deserve to be treated with diginity."

Teigen also shared links to various support outlets, such as non-profit organisations supporting immigrants.

"When our community is under attack. We show up, give back and protect each other," she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram





Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator shared a clip from the 2002 film Paid in Full on his Instagram Story.

"Let me tell you something, little man. F**k Ice," the character said in the snippet. "Don't be listening to Ice. [...] Ice ain't no real man."

Tyler the Creator captioned the clip: "F*** ICE."





Finneas

Finneas, Grammy winner and brother of Billie Eilish, turned to Instagram on Sunday (8 June) after being among those protesting over the weekend.

"Tear gassed almost immediately at the very peaceful protest downtown — they’re inciting this," he shared.







The Game

Rapper The Game shared a series of protest photos with his 13.6 million Instagram followers.

"Ever since I could remember … it’s been black & brown in this city," he wrote as the caption. "From the early days of my childhood til now, we’ve been side by side through it all. All of us. All the time. Not always seeing eye to eye but we’ve shared Los Angeles for a very long time. I stand with y’all like I know you’d stand with us."









Pedro Pascal

On his Instagram, Pascal shared a video celebrating the diversity in Los Angeles.

“Los Ángeles. Built by the best of U.S. #Protect our #Protectors #RESIST," he wrote as the caption.





Doechii

At the 2025 BET Awards on Monday (9 June), Doechii took to the stage to accept the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, where she used the moment to speak about "what's happening right now outside of the building".

"There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest," she shared.

"People are being swept up and torn from their families," the rapper said. "I feel it's my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people, for Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza."

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Kehlani

Kehlani later took to her Instagram Story to show support for Doechii's BET speech.

"EXACTLY DOECHII EXACTLY," she wrote, along with a selfie.





