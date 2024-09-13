Stephen King perfectly sums up why Trump won’t debate Kamala Harris again

Donald Trump has announced that he won’t debate Kamala Harris again – and Stephen King, for one, is pretty sure he knows the reason why.

It comes as Harris called for a second round during a North Carolina campaign rally on Thursday afternoon, saying: “We owe it to the voters to have another debate.”

Perhaps it’s not surprising given how disastrous the debate proved for Trump earlier this week, though, that he has ruled out a third presidential debate in a series of posts on Truth Social.

Trump declared, “ THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE ” in a post on Thursday afternoon.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,’” Trump wrote . “Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate.”

“KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD,” he added. “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”

King, one of the most revered authors in the world, seemed to perfectly sum up the real reason why Trump doesn’t want to face Harris again with a post on Twitter/X.

He wrote: “No 2nd Trump/Harris debate. I guess Trump decided one ass-kicking was enough.”

It comes after King recently hit out at Elon Musk for his support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

King said in no uncertain terms: “You’re far too bright to swallow this man’s bulls**t.”

