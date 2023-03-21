Trump asked his fans to 'protest' indictment outside Trump Tower - and five showed up

Following Donald Trump's plea to fans to 'protest! protest! protest!' they came out in force outside New York's Trump Tower. All five of them.

Trump claimed on Sunday that he'd be 'arrested' this week for alleged payments to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election campaign.

However, his loyalest supporters gathered outside his HQ in the Big Apple, armed with banners and signs, in footage captured by photojournalist, Rebecca Brannon.

They wore 'Make America Great Again' hats, and some even suggested that his indictment could boost his ratings in the polls.

