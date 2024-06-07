Tom Hanks offers optimistic view when asked about Trump being reelected

The upcoming 2024 election is inevitably on everyone's radar – including Saving Private Ryan star Tom Hanks who offered his take.

Hanks made an appearance at an 80th Anniversary commemoration of D-Day, where he sat down with CNN to discuss the future of democracy.

When asked whether he was worried about "the United States in case of its commitment to democracy and freedom and everything these people [D-Day veterans] died for if there’s another Trump presidency," Hank responded that he believed there is "always a reason to be worried about the short term."

However, the actor said he looks at the "longer term of what happened."

"Our constitution says, 'We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union.' That journey to a more perfect union has missteps in it, we know. I can catalogue them as much as you can … and I’m just a guy that makes movies and reads books," he said.



He continued: "Over the long-term, however, we inevitably make progress towards, I think, that more perfect union."

The star once said Trump's 2016 election would be a "dark day" before reassuring Americans that the country was "going to be alright."

"It comes about because, not because of somebody’s narrative about who is right and who is a victim or not. It comes out of the slow melding of the truth to the actual practical life that we end up living," he said.

"It comes down to the good deed that is, that is practised with your neighbour, with your local merchants. And I will always have faith that the United States of America and the Western societies that have adopted more or less the same sort of democracy, cannot help but turn towards what is right."

