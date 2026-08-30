Trump’s latest golf update criticised as yet another case of bad timing

US president Donald Trump has long been criticised for his decision to go golfing while in the most powerful political office in the world, especially in recent months as the US-Iran war continues, and with the 80-year-old now announcing his involvement in the Presidents Cup next month, the Republican has been met with fresh criticism over his love of the game.

Taking to Truth Social on Saturday, the convicted felon wrote: “At the request of the PGA Tour, and its Great new Commissioner, Brian Rolapp, it is my Honor to accept being the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago.

“This will be a particularly exciting event. Both teams are ‘loaded’ with Talent.

“I look forward to being there, and greeting all of these fantastic athletes, on both teams! Thank you for your attention to this matter. See you in Chicago!”

But as one X/Twitter pointed out, Medinah Country Club is not in Chicago, Illinois – it’s in Medinah, Illinois:

Others, meanwhile, were critical of yet another golf event for Trump, in lieu of actually doing his job as president of the United States:

California congressman Ted Lieu tweeted sarcastically: “Awesome! This is how you lower high gas prices, high grocery prices and high utility prices”:

“Laser focused on helping Americans,” wrote Spiro’s Ghost:

And writer and YouTuber Hemant Mehta said: “Finally, gas prices will go d-oh wait, no, it’s just some meaningless golf crap again”:

The Presidents Cup takes place from 22 to 27 September, just over a month before the midterm elections on 3 November.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.