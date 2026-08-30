US president Donald Trump has reflected before on how his time in office will be judged in the future, what with the Republican saying back in August 2025 that he doesn’t think he’ll get into heaven, but now White House officials have told The Wall Street Journal that the 80-year-old is in “legacy mode”, and Trump critics aren’t surprised.

An unnamed senior official within the Trump administration is quoted by the outlet as saying the president has “entered ‘legacy mode’”, while aides reportedly state he is “fixated” on how future generations will perceive him.

Trump confidant Newt Gingrich told the WSJ: “He is one of the handful of presidents who thinks on an entirely historic scale.

“He wants to be consequential. He wants this to matter. He wants to be the kind of president who people say, you know, it mattered that he was president.”

But in a week where Trump has been accused of making the deaths of Dolly Parton and the wife of Artemis II astronaut Reid Wiseman about himself, talk of the convicted felon being worried about how others perceive him has prompted many people to reply with the words: “No s***, Sherlock”:

“They just now noticed,” asked one account:

Another posted the Nicholas Cage ‘you don’t say’ meme:

Lawyer George Conway commented: “It’s almost as if he’s some kind of narcissist or something”:

Political strategist Chris D. Jackson responded: “What legacy? WTF. He has done literally nothing but destruction”:

And commentator Tim Hannan replied: “Gee ya think?”

In a statement to the Journal, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said the president is “solely focused” on delivering prosperity and peace to the US.

“The only legacy President Trump is concerned with is making America greater than ever before.

“When all is said and done, this president will undoubtedly go down as the most successful and consequential president in modern American history,” he said.

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