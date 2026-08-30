Trump criticised after reposting more AI slop renaming Canada Geese to ‘Donald ducks’

You might think Donald Trump would be busy with the war in Iran or trying to settle the current trade war with Canada, but instead he’s reposting more AI slop on Truth Social.

It comes just days after taking to his platform to share an AI illustration of him arm in arm with Dolly Parton , and of course Trump is no stranger to posting sprees sharing bizarre artificial intelligence-generated images or content.

Now, Trump has posted more nonsense on social media in response to the latest developments in the Canada trade war.

This week, Trump changed Lake Ontario to Lake America via an executive order this week after floating the idea on Truth Social .

Trump said the then proposed change was because “we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer”, amid a bitter trade war between America and Canada which saw the latter introduce retaliatory tariffs on US steel and aluminium.

Now, the 80-year-old Trump has responded in the most mature way possible by reposting a clip that renames Canada Geese to ‘Donald Ducks’ and sees them holding guns, defending ‘Lake America’ .

The clip sparked derision on social media, with one responding: "These are geese, moron."

Another said: "Your brain has to be actual mush to enjoy this."





The proposed name change to Lake America is the second heavily criticised name change of a body of water after previously suggesting the Gulf of Mexico should be renamed the ‘Gulf of America’ .

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