US president Donald Trump’s obsession with images generated using artificial intelligence (AI) is well-documented, with past controversies surrounding his use of the technology including the times when he shared a graphic depicting him as the Pope, and one depicting himself as Jesus (which he later claimed he thought was him as a ‘doctor’).

Now, the 79-year-old’s latest late-night posting spree on Truth Social on Friday has seen a flurry of new, weird images thrown out into the internet, and fellow social media users are concerned.

One such image depicts the president, along with members of his cabinet such as vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio, bathing in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool (which you can’t swim in), which prompted people to once again call for the 25th amendment to be invoked:

“I think he was better off posting pictures of himself as Jesus,” tweeted political commentator Tim Hannan:

Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch wrote: “Weird for him to post this for many reasons, but one is the fact that he’s owned pools his entire life but has never been in one because he doesn’t want to be seen with his shirt off”:

Democrat content creator Harry Sisson shared a timeline of Trump’s posts within an hour and said: “This man is not well”:

Wu Tang is for the Children sarcastically tweeted it was a “totally normal post by the president of the United States”:

Meanwhile podcaster Brian Krassenstein referenced a past Trump slogan when he wrote: “I found the swamp…”:

And we’re sorry to report that that wasn’t the only random image to be shared by the president on his own social media platform in one evening, as another post saw the convicted felon share a photo of himself in front of Mount Rushmore.

The image doesn’t depict Trump’s face as a fifth president to be carved into the rock – alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln – though one Republican representative (Anna Paulina Luna of Florida) did call for Trump to be a part of Mount Rushmore in a draft bill introduced in January last year.

PatriotTakes commented on the post and said: “Voters: ‘Please lower grocery prices’. Trump:”:

While some have suggested the image was photoshopped, it appears to have been taken in July 2020 when Trump visited the monument ahead of 4 July celebrations that year.

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