GTA 6 LIVE: Netflix extended look details 'revealed'

There's a theory on social media the artwork for GTA 6: An Extended Look that's premiering on Netflix could reveal key details about what to expect from it.

Rockstar Games and Netflix recently announced GTA 6: An Extended Look will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday 27 August at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT). The same video will then be uploaded to Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website, where it can be viewed for free, six hours after the premiere.

Take-Two has since hosted an earnings call where GTA 6's 19 November release date was reassured and CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed pre-orders have been "unprecedented", adding "no-one has ever seen anything like this at Take-Two before or in the industry".

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 extended look rumours, Rockstar announcements, gameplay reveals, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

GTA 6: An Extended Look predictions Let me know your predictions for the upcoming GTA 6 trailer

by u/Brilliant-Lawyer-321 in GTA6 Redditors have been sharing their predictions of what they expect will happen in GTA 6: An Extended Look which will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 27 August at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) before it is available on Rockstar Games' YouTube channel and website for free. On Brilliant-Lawyer-321's post, SouthEastern0 said: "It's going to be a 20 minute live stream of Zelnick racking up a five-star wanted level and evading police as long as possible." KnightArtorias11 said: "At least someone in the trailer will say: hi everyone." ISeeGrotesque said: "Probably a cinematic turning into gameplay with the wow effect of the game actually looking 'Netflix worthy'." Macsilver18 said: "They will recreate the 2022 diner heist leak so people can compare the two. Come back here when I'm right." Massive_Psychology92 said: "Back stories on Lucia and Jason before they met."

GTA 6 Netflix extended look details 'revealed' This GTA 6 Artwork Might Show How Jason & Lucia’s Story Begins… 🎮

by u/Puzzleheaded-Yam5336 in GTA6 A Redditor has spotted the new artwork shared for GTA 6: An Extended Look could reveal some key details about what to expect from the showcase. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Puzzleheaded-Yam5336 posted the artworks shared from trailer 1, trailer 2 and the extended look all together and spotted that they might show different parts of the story. That's because the Redditor noticed Jason and Lucia seem to be about to commit a crime in the extended look artwork (perhaps in a similar way to what's seen in trailer 1), the trailer 1 artwork shows Lucia with an ankle monitor and the trailer 2 artwork shows Jason with an injury, a boat giving chase and bullet holes. And others have been commenting on the post with their thoughts. peachfizz666 said: "Good chance ur just flat out right but I do also believe these types of pics are meant to depict a 'scene' wether it be a real story beat or not. Also the ankle monitor could be in each scene and we just wouldn't know bc of the crop." Darkestmaninthewurld said: "Tbh I didn't even notice that in the final pic lol. But I would love this story to be darker toned. I loved GTA 5's just constant funny ass scenes but I want something more like GTA 4 out of this with darkness." Accurate-Brother-366 said: "Seems legit."

GTA 6: GTA Online mode current stance for new game 'revealed' A renowned gaming industry reporter has revealed Rockstar and Take-Two's current stance on the potential for a GTA 6 online mode Rockstar Games A renowned gaming industry reporter has 'revealed' the current stance for a potential GTA 6 online mode from Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive. GTA 5 launched in September 2013 but was initially launched as a single-player game before GTA Online released two weeks later.

GTA Online was initially plagued with bugs and a number of other issues before Rockstar quickly fixed and refined the mode. It later released as a standalone game and even 13 years on from its initial release, it's understood to have millions and millions of active users each week. But according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, don't expect any updates about a potential online mode in GTA 6 from Rockstar Games or Take-Two any time soon. Read the full story here.

Reaction to Jason Schreier's comments The Extended Look will feature gameplay and feel like a Netflix show, per Jason Schreier interviewing Strauss Zelnick

by u/Individual_Type8874 in GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Jason Schreier's comments about him expecting gameplay to be shown and after interviewing Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, who reportedly said GTA 6: An Extended Look will feel like a Netflix show. A summary of Schreier's points was made by X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown. This summary was reposted in the GTA 6 Subreddit by Redditor Individual_Type8874 and others have been commenting with their thoughts. GooseEntire1705 said: "So it's a modern version of the San Andreas prelude video." arrthur1 said: "'It will feel like a Netflix show.' Interesting, I wonder what that means." -Bruhske said: "The gameplay footage will actually be the restaurant heist that was leaked years ago but this time it will be polished." tahooky said: "My bet is they are going to throw a big IRL launch party in Miami for the game, hence his final answer." National-Fig4803 said: "I remember seeing a few comments on here recently speculating the potential of a documentary style reveal and content in general. Makes me think that some accounts perhaps know more than they let on and are just to gauge public opinion and sow seeds."

GTA 6 Netflix extended look details teased by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, has teased more details of what to expect from GTA 6: An Extended Look and why Rockstar Games chose to partner with Netflix for the timed exclusive. The streaming service will have a six-hour exclusivity window starting Thursday 27 August at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) before the same video is uploaded to Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website where it can be viewed for free. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier spoke to Zelnick who said: "I think when the title is launched on Netflix, if you watch it, you'll understand more." When asked further about this, Zelnick referenced Netflix's subscriber count, which is more than 325m globally, and said: "It seems to me this is a must-see event. I'll leave it at that."

GTA 6 'shows video games ARE our culture now' Clinton Sparks, founder and CEO of the Global Gaming League and Grammy-nominated music producer, said soon after the Netflix premiere was announced that GTA is showing "video games ARE our culture now". "Even the biggest movies don't get us debating the meaning behind the announcement of a release date of a trailer a month out," he said. "GTA is a next-level phenomenon that shows video games ARE our culture now. "Rockstar and GTA have led the industry in every way for decades so it's only natural that other AAA publishers will attempt to use this as a game plan for their big releases. "One thing Rockstar has that you can't just imitate though: they know that attention is most valuable when you aren't constantly begging for it. "Rockstar goes silent for years at a time. They do the work. When they come back they have scarcity, mystery, anticipation and trust on their side. "Bigger picture - the dam has broken. Gaming won. It's bigger than any other entertainment audience, it makes more money than any other medium and the world is going to understand this isn't a niche thing anymore - this is The Thing."



GTA Online post Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online on social media. A post said: "The Panther Statue returns to the vault in The Cayo Perico Heist this week and you're guaranteed to find it on your first run. "Successfully exfiltrate and complete The Cayo Perico Heist Finale anytime through 12 August to also get the Panther Tour Jacket."

GTA 6 release date reaction NO DELAY, release on 19th of November!

by u/Enough_Bag_622 in GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Redditors have been reacting to Take-Two confirming GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November. Redditor Enough_Bag_622 said: "There are no more reports now until release month, so it's confirmed now there will be no more delays - let's get ready for a huge marketing campaign! 😎🤩" Rockstar could still delay the game if it wanted to - but others have been sharing their thoughts in the comments on what Take-Two has said today. General-Warning-2429 said: "Now all the 'it will be delayed' kids will downvote your post." ToppleToes said: "The 'it's getting delayed again and I will tell you why' believers in absolute shambles." Shxdoww67 said: "We are in the endgame now boys and girls!!!"

Biggest points from Take-Two earnings call GTA 6 pre-orders were described by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick as "exceptional" and "unprecedented", adding "no-one has ever seen anything like this at Take-Two before or in the industry".

GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November.

Zelnick once again addressed GTA 6 's pricing, saying "our goal is to deliver way more value to consumers than what we charge them " and "to say we expect GTA 6 will be an incredible bargain as experiences go is a gross understatement because Rockstar Games is known for over-delivering".

Zelnick described the Netflix partnership as "groundbreaking".

On GTA 6 being all-digital, Zelnick said: "Our business is already more than 90 per cent digitally distributed, so we're basically digital. "

Rising hardware costs "is not a good thing" but is "not a headwind", Zelnick said.

Commercial streaming could happen within the next three years, predicts Zelnick.

GTA 5 has now sold more than 230m copies worldwide.



Take-Two earnings call concludes Take-Two's earnings call has concluded. Don't go anywhere though as we'll be rounding up the biggest points of what was said plus reaction to follow too.

Closing remarks Zelnick said: "We're really excited about what the future will bring for our company and colleagues which will translate into enormous benefits with our shareholders. "We have great expectations for the upcoming launches of GTA 6, NBA, WWE and more. We expect this will usher in a new period of success for Take-Two. "We couldn't feel more optimistic than what we do now and have the biggest smiles on our faces - but we have to wake up every day to deliver and that's our goal."

Demand for different GTA 6 editions When asked about GTA 6's Ultimate Edition proving popular, Zelnick said: "I think Rockstar got it right in terms of the pricing of the standard and deluxe editions, there's no doubt consumers are excited about both. "Depending about your ability to pay and how avid a consumer you are, there are the options there. "Pre-orders have been exceptional across both versions as well."

Zelnick asked about future Netflix partnerships "This particular partnership is groundbreaking and unique but Rockstar has licensed to Netflix before, as has Take-Two," responded Zelnick. "I'm sure there will be plenty of things we can do with Netflix and others in the future. We want to be ubiquitous, we want to be where customers are. "We believe we have the best collection of IP in the entertainment business and if you want to engage with our content, we want you to be able to do so."

GTA 6 pre-order levels 'unprecedented' Zelnick was asked for GTA 6 pre-order figures and responded: "The level of pre-orders is unprecedented and astonishing but they're so unprecedented, we don't know how many of those will translate into sales. "We won't be claiming victory until anything occurs."

Zelnick on Sony discontinuing physical discs and GTA 6 being digital Zelnick said: "I'm not going to comment on Sony's decision but on our decision, our business is already more than 90 per cent digitally distributed, so we're basically digital. "Discs, and note I say discs, don't really make sense for the consumer anymore. In most instances, you already have to connect online anyway, so it's more convenient to have digital. "Sony understands that, yes there's vinyl but for us, I just don't think it makes sense."

Zelnick on GTA 6 pricing and pre-orders When asked further about GTA 6 pricing and pre-orders, Zelnick said: "Rockstar feels offering a phenomenal value at $80 makes sense for value then offering incremental value at a modest price. "We could have made any number of pricing choices but as I said earlier, we charge way, way below the value of what we produce. "Our pre-orders are exceptional. No-one has ever seen anything like this at Take-Two before or in the industry. "The news is good so far, we couldn't be more excited - but we're realistic and cautiously optimistic and will stay like that until the thing occurs."

Zelnick on streaming becoming mainstream in three years When asked more about why Zelnick said he thinks streaming will become more mainstream in three years, he responded: "Advances in networks and technology. "There's one company, at least in the US, who's looking at rolling out a new edge network for really low latency. "I said three years because I know it's not tomorrow but I don't think it'll be five years. We're not betting any of the company on this."

Zelnick on the state and future of the gaming industry "Rising hardware cost is not a good thing," Zelnick said. "A lower price for hardware would be a good thing as there'll be more of it in people's hands. I can't argue this is not a positive - but equally it's not a headwind. "The world continues to move to open systems ... and with the advent of streaming, which we believe is around the corner and works well for consumers, machines that weren't game machines before will become game machines. "We see the overall install base as a practical matter growing materially. "I think we'll be in commercial streaming mode within three years and in commercial, I mean low latency. "Interactive entertainment remains the fastest growing part of the entertainment business. All we need to do is the hardest thing, which is continue to make hits."

Another question on GTA 6 Netflix premiere Zelnick said: "Netflix is a close partner of yhe company and we have tight relationships, so we're always in talks about what we can do together. "This is a groundbreaking partnership Rockstar arranged. "I wouldn't normally give details on the back and forth or nature of the arrangement."

Game pricing and GTA 6 being 'incredible bargain' Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked about the base game of GTA 6 costing $80 and the base game of NBA 2K27 being priced at $70, and why AAA games are not priced higher. "As always, our goal is to deliver way more value to consumers than what we charge them," he said. "Pricing has not kept in line with inflation and we aim to over-deliver with consumers. "To say we expect GTA 6 will be an incredible bargain as experiences go is a gross understatement because Rockstar Games is known for over-delivering. "We're over 13 years after GTA Online and we still have record setting numbers. "Our goal is not to maximise price. In this case, what we've decided to do makes a lot of sense in terms of what we're delivering and that's the lens we will look through going forward as well."

GTA 6 Netflix timed exclusivity Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked why Rockstar Games chose to go with Netflix for a timed exclusive of GTA 6: An Extended Look. "This is a first-of-its-kind partnership with Netflix," he said. "We also work with virtual every social media outlet on earth. "This is part of Rockstar's marketing strategy. I'm not prepared to tell you how it's going to go - but I feel really good about it."

Prepared remarks conclude Prepared remarks from Take-Two bosses have now finished. Now over to shareholder questions, which usually throw up a few interesting points. Let's see what happens this time around...

GTA 5 sales figures revealed GTA 5 has now sold more than 230m units worldwide. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the Grand Theft Auto franchise "continues to exceed expectations".

Take-Two Interactive earnings call is underway Take-Two Interactive's earnings call for the first quarter of its Fiscal Year 2027 is underway. We'll have all the latest updates as they happen, so stay tuned. There will be prepared remarks from Take-Two bosses, including CEO Strauss Zelnick, with some questions following from shareholders.

GTA 6 pre-orders 'exceptional' While Take-Two has not yet disclosed exact GTA 6 pre-order figures, the company has described them as "exceptional". In a financial statement (via IGN), Take-Two said: "Global excitement for the launch of GTA 6 continues to build, with the title having an exceptional start to pre-orders." The company also shared a statement on the upcoming extended look. It said: "With Rockstar Games' recent announcement of GTA 6: An Extended Look coming on 27 August, we believe that consumers' passion and anticipation for the next evolution of this iconic series will grow further leading up to the title's 19 November release."

GTA 6 official release date update and pre-order details revealed by Take-Two Interactive Take-Two has shared an update on GTA 6's release date and hinted at pre-order performance Rockstar Games Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive has revealed updates on GTA 6's release date and pre-order details. The company is hosting an earnings call on Friday (7 August) and before it starts, the company shared a release about its performance for the first quarter of its Fiscal Year 2027 while also forecasting what to expect. This is to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K. And the release confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November and pre-orders helped Take-Two have a strong quarter. Read the full story here.

GTA 6: An Extended Look speculated runtime length is confusing everyone There has been a lot of speculation about GTA 6: An Extended Look's runtime Rockstar Games Speculation about GTA 6: An Extended Look's runtime length is causing all sorts of confusion across social media. Rockstar Games and Netflix announced GTA 6: An Extended Look will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday 27 August at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video going live on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website for free six hours later. An in-depth and first official look at gameplay is expected from this, including some of the innovative mechanics Rockstar is expected to introduce. Little else has been officially revealed about what to expect though and one thing a lot of fans are keen to know is how long the extended look will run for. But two contrasting claims are causing quite a bit of confusion on social media. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 release date and pre-order official updates imminent Official updates about GTA 6's release date and pre-order details will soon be shared by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive. Take-Two is hosting an earnings call at 1pm BST (8am ET / 5am PT) before US markets open when an update on the company and its portfolio of studios will be shared. This will include the latest on GTA 6's release date and an element of game pre-order details - although for the period this call covers (from the start of April to the end of June), pre-orders will have only been open for six days. We'll be covering the earnings call LIVE - you're already in the place to find out all the latest as it happens so keep it locked.

GTA 6 Netflix premiere has fans losing their minds - and not everyone is happy Not everyone is happy about Netflix having a timed exclusive premiere of GTA 6: An Extended Look Rockstar Games An extended look at GTA 6 premiering on Netflix has got fans completely losing their minds on social media - and not everyone is happy. Rockstar Games and Netflix announced GTA 6: An Extended Look will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday 27 August at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video going live on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website - for free - just six hours later. Although a first-look at a game through a streaming service is a first, studios working with other companies, specifically publications, to have the exclusive on a first look at the title they've been working on isn't exactly anything new. But with anticipation for GTA 6 at fever pitch, a lot of fans have been left unhappy on social media whereas others can't contain their hype. Read the full story here.

Netflix 'honoured' to have timed exclusive of GTA 6 extended look Brandon Riegg, VP of Nonfiction Series at Netflix, has said the company is "honoured" to be partnering with Rockstar Games to have a timed exclusive of the first extended look at GTA 6. In a release, he said: "Grand Theft Auto reveals have become cultural moments in their own right. "The anticipation and fandom around GTA 6 is unprecedented and we're honoured that Rockstar Games has partnered with us to debut the next part of the Grand Theft Auto story with Netflix members first. "It's a reflection of what we hope Netflix is becoming: a place where the most ambitious storytelling, from any medium, can find the biggest possible audience."

Reaction to GTA 6: An Extended Look on Netflix Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look premieres on @netflix Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET.

by u/yourfavchoom in GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Rockstar Games announcing an extended look at GTA 6 will be coming to Netflix on Thursday 27 August at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same preview releasing on its YouTube channel and website six hours after that. On a post by Redditor yourfavchoom in the GTA 6 Subreddit, TheDiamondSquad said: "Netflix?! That's wild. You know Rockstar got a nice bag of money for that." SinoXcs said: "NETFLIX?!?!?!?"

_yanited_ said: "Holy s***... This is gameplay surely!!" Deep_Tradition4984 said: "This is definitely unexpected." Sk1pper79 said: "GTA 6 on Netflix before GTA 6." Correct-Document9012 said: "I know this community can be extreme sometimes but this has to be the weirdest marketing I've ever seen for a video game. A trailer for a trailer? A Netflix exclusive first? WTF is going on." Marciofficial said: "Holy s***. But also 27 August, holy s***." ReasonableCan9187 said: "Dropping on Netflix so it can't get leaked." Purple-Story3090 said: "A trailer for a trailer 🥹" ToppleToes said: "Finally... Also Netflix? This is going to be a f*****g movie. F*****G HYPE MAN. LET'S F*****G GO."

GTA 6: An Extended Look coming to Netflix - What to expect Rockstar Games has confirmed an extended look at GTA 6 is premiering on Netflix Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has confirmed an extended look at GTA 6 is coming to Netflix at the end of August. On Thursday (6 August), Rockstar shared a short social media post confirming this, along with fresh artwork of Jason and Lucia, the main protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 6. The extended look will be available from 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) on Thursday 27 August. It will then land on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website from 9pm ET that day (6pm PT / 2am BST on Friday 28 August) too. There was high speculation Rockstar could release GTA 6 trailer 3 on Thursday (6 August), ahead of the latest Take-Two earnings call a day later (Friday 7 August), but instead the studio has confirmed when the anticipated extended look will premiere with Netflix having a six-hour exclusive. Read the full story here.

Extended look preview coming to Netflix Rockstar Games has confirmed an extended look at GTA 6 will be coming to Netflix. It will premiere on Thursday 27 August at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT).

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