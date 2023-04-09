Trump and Biden's Easter Sunday messages could not have been more different

Donald Trump has posted one of the strangest Happy Easter messages that you are ever likely to see, which truly caps off one of the most historic weeks in the former president's life.

On Easter Sunday, the 76-year-old took the opportunity the celebrate the holiday by lashing out at everyone who is "destroying" the United States, which isn't really the uplifting message that many Americans would be hoping for.

In an all-caps rant, the 45th POTUS wrote on Truth Social: "

HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE, THOSE THAT ARE SO INCOMPETENT THEY DON’T REALIZE THAT HAVING A BORDER AND POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, & HAVING VOTER I.D., ALL PAPER BALLOTS, & SAME DAY VOTING WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, & TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION, REMEMBER, WE WILL BE BACK.





In comparison, president Joe Biden released a far more thoughtful and hopeful Easter message. He said: "Jill and I join Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday. We wish you hope, health, joy, and the peace of God, which passes all understanding. Happy Easter and may God bless and keep you."

Hard to disagree with any of that.

It comes after Trump became the first president in US history to face criminal charges after he was arraigned in New York City on Tuesday for alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the 2016 election.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in a Manhattan Criminal Court, however a second hearing on the matter won't happen until December this year.

Elsewhere, Trump was given a hero's welcome when he made a surprise appearance at UFC 287 in Florida on Saturday night.

