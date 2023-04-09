Logan Paul responds after Trump is seen with Prime bottle at UFC event

Logan Paul has reacted after Donald Trump was seen holding a bottle of Prime, the hydration drink from the YouTuber, when in attendance at UFC 287 on Saturday.

The former US president topped off a historic week for himself after becoming the first POTUS to ever face criminal charges, by taking in the huge contest which saw Israel Adesanya overcome Alex Pereira in the main event.

Trump sat down at ringside at the Kaseya Center in Miami alongside boxing legend Mike Tyson and UFC president Dana White. UFC fighter Kevin Holland also spoke with Trump after knocking out Santiago Ponzinibbio on the undercard.

While Trump's appearance in Miami will no doubt make headlines for numerous political reasons, one moment caught the eye for other reasons.

The 76-year-old was seen holding a bottle of Logan Paul and KSI's drink Prime at one point which Paul responded to with a simple pair of eye emojis. Paul was also in attendance at the event as Prime is the official drink sponsor of UFC.

Trump is just the latest celebrity to be seen with Prime after Kim Kardashian was seen with a bottle of the drink when she attended a match with her kids at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in March.

Since being launched in 2022, Prime has become one of the most sought-after products on the high street, with retailers selling single bottles of the drink for highly inflated prices.

