Donald Trump has warned that the US will respond after Ontario's premier announced a sizable tax increase on electricity exports, which could impact 1.5 million Americans.

In February, the US president ordered 25 per cent tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, along with 10 per cent tariffs on imports from China and cited the reasons behind this move were to hold these countries accountable "to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country".

However, following retaliatory threats, he paused this plan for a month (until March 4), while additional tariffs are set to be implemented next month (April 2).

Trump has suggested that Canada could avoid tariff hikes if the country became the US' "cherished 51st state," and even called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "Governor of Canada."

Canada's response

Ontario Premier Doug Ford gives remarks at a press conference in Queen's Park on March 10, 2025 in Toronto, Canada Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, this didn't go down too well with Canada, as Trudeau sent a clear message in response by announcing counter-tariffs would be applied to US goods.

Additionally, Ontario's Premier Doug Ford also threatened to hike prices or even shut off the power entirely to neighbouring US states in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan, where 1.5 million US citizens would be affected.

Consequently, Americans in these states could see their energy bills increase by around $100.

"If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely," he told reporters on Monday (March 10). "Believe me when I say I do not want to do this, I feel terrible for the American people, because it's not the American people who started this trade war.

"It's one person who's responsible. That's President Trump."

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ford warned: "The only thing that's certain today is more uncertainty. A pause on some tariffs means nothing. Until President Trump removes the threat of tariffs for good, we will be relentless."

Trump has since hit back

US President Donald Trump waves as he makes his way to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 7, 2025 Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Following Canada's latest move, Trump has hit back at Ford's plan, declaring: "We don't need your Cars, we don't need your Lumber, we don't [need] your Energy."

In a post to Truth Social, he wrote: "Despite the fact that Canada is charging the USA from 250 percent to 390 percent Tariffs on many of our farm products, Ontario just announced a 25 percent surcharge on 'electricity,' of all things, and you're not even allowed to do that. Because our Tariffs are reciprocal, we'll just get it all back on April 2."



He continued: "Canada is a Tariff abuser, and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidizing Canada any longer. We don't need your Cars, we don't need your Lumber, we don't your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

What has Canada's new prime minister said about all this?

Canada's Liberal Leader and Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney speaks after being elected as the new Liberal Party leader, in Ottawa on March 9, 2025 Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images

Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, declared he will take on Trump and fight the trade war, and called it the "greatest crisis in our lifetime".

“There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy: Donald Trump. Donald Trump has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, sell and how we make a living,” he said after winning the race to become leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party to replace Justin Trudeau as PM.

"The Canadian government has rightly retaliated with tariffs. We will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect.

The former Bank of England governor added: “We did not ask for this fight. But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves. Make no mistake, Canada will win."

