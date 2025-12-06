It was a long, arduous 2026 FIFA World Cup draw and it almost took the length of a full football match (89 minutes) for the first country to be drawn after the ceremony started.

The biggest talking point from it was sadly never going to be about the draw itself and the tasty ties that participating nations could look forward to...

Because, well, of course it wouldn't. This is FIFA with US President Donald Trump participating after all.

That instead came in the form of FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarding Trump with a new FIFA 'peace prize'. This was rightfully ridiculed across social media with one going as far as blasting it "f****** pathetic".

Trump also shockingly said he wanted to rename American Football - but people online have actually said they like the idea.

And to round it all off, right at the end of the ceremony, The Village People came on stage to perform 'YMCA', one of Trump's favourite tunes.

And there's a video that's gone viral of the US President doing his signature dance to it.

You can watch that moment in the video above.

