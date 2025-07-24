Trump wants to rename AI - and his suggestion makes no sense

Donald Trump doesn't like artificial intelligence... well, the name at least, as he bizarrely requested for AI to be called something else.

(Because renaming the "Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America” for federal agencies wasn't enough.)

The US president was in attendance at an artificial intelligence summit on Wednesday when he decided to make this linguistic query during a speech.

"Around the globe everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. I find that too artificial, I can’t stand it. I don’t even like the name,” Trump said, tossing his hands up in the air.

"You know, I don’t like anything that’s artificial, so could we straighten that out please?” he requested, pointing to someone in the audience.

“We should change the name.” Trump then added through the audience laughter, “I actually mean that—I don’t like the name ‘artificial’ anything."

So what does Trump reckon it should be changed to?

"It’s not artificial. It’s genius. It’s pure genius," he said of the developing technology.

Not sure that will quite catch on...

Meanwhile, this AI talk comes after the Trump administration released its 28-page AI policy titled "Winning the Race: America’s AI Action Plan," with policies such as removing the "bureaucratic red tape" for development, eliminate the Trump administration's definition of political “bias” in AI, exporting US AI technology, all aimed at ensuring the country is the global leader in this fast growing industry.

“We believe we are in an AI race. It’s a global competition now to lead in artificial intelligence, and we want the United States to win that race,” said David Sacks, the White House AI and crypto czar, at a press briefing. “AI is a revolutionary technology with profound ramifications for both the economy and for national security.”

However, some critics aren't happy with this news, as they noted the importance of having safeguards in place for this new technology.

"We can't let Big Tech and Big Oil lobbyists write the rules for AI and our economy at the expense of our freedom and equality, workers and families' well-being, even the air we breathe and the water we drink - all of which are affected by the unrestrained and unaccountable roll-out of AI," a statement read from the People's AI Action Plan, signed by 95 labor unions, privacy advocates, and other organisations.

Elsewhere, There's a 'robot slur' inspired by Star Wars being used to insult AI, and Even Elon Musk is suffering from 'AI existential dread'.

