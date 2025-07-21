Even Elon Musk is suffering from 'AI existential dread'

With the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, it's easy to feel bewildered at how this new technology is already impacting society - even Elon Musk himself sometimes find it all "overwhelming".

In recent years, we've seen the introduction of AI chatbots and tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Apple Intelligence, Grok and more, and we're already seeing how AI is replacing humans in certain job roles.

It's no wonder AI has us contemplating the meaning of our life and existence.

In a recent post on his platform X, formerly Twitter, the world's richest man confessed to feeling the "existential dread" when it comes to AI.

"At times, AI existential dread is overwhelming," Musk, whose company xAI is behind the AI chatbot Grok, shared and it seems many are in agreement, as the post has over 83,000 likes.

An Ipsos Mori poll of 23,000 adults in 30 countries shared exclusively with the Guardian also found that people in English-speaking countries (UK, USA, Canada and Australia) are more nervous about the rise of AI compared to people in the largest EU economies.

Before admitting his "AI existential dread," the SpaceX and Tesla CEO also reshared a clip of the Tesla bot Optium, described as a "general purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring," and serving popcorn to a human.

"This will become normal in a few years," Musk predicted, coming to a cinema near us...

Musk's recent comments come shortly after the introduction of flirty Grok AI girlfriend Ani - but the sexualised blonde anime bot is already causing controversy.

The new character has been criticised as it can be found in the Grok app - an app that has been labelled on the App Store as available to users who are 12 years old and older and this has sparked criticism on social media.

Elsewhere, Musk hits Trump with tirade of strongest Epstein files criticism yet, and Elon Musk's flirty Grok AI girlfriend Ani faces backlash.

