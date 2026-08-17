Donald Trump has been labelled a “traitor” after ordering the scaling back of military exercises with South Korea over his “very good relationship” with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un .

In a move that appears to punish US ally South Korea for declining to join America’s Iran war , Trump announced in a Truth Social post that he has instructed defence secretary Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” the joint military exercises which happen annually to demonstrate and strengthen the alliance between the US and South Korea.

Citing his relationship with the highly controversial totalitarian North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who Trump called “unthreatening and respectful”, Trump has called for a scale back. It comes as North Korea recently conducted ballistic missile tests which are banned by the United Nations, and as the country is expanding its role in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea.

“These exercises are not only costly, with much of these costs paid for by the United States of America (as usual!), but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful,” Trump claimed.

He concluded the post, “While somewhat unrelated (?), l recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, ‘No thanks!’”

The move has led some to describe Trump as a “traitor” to the US and accuse him of a “betrayal” of a US ally.

“An actual traitor of the United States,” someone wrote.

Another added: “What a complete f**king disaster. We’re going to be paying the bill for this presidency for a long time.”

Someone else said: “Trump has taken a look at North and South Korea and concluded that Kim Jong Un and the North Koreans are the good guys and we should be with them. Fuck MAGA.”

“Trump just chose Kim Jong-Un and North Korea over our ally South Korea. Go ahead and try to defend that, Republicans,” another said.

Another urged: “Please, folks, please, please, take note. Trump is siding with North Korea’s murderous regime over our long standing ally, democratic South Korea. Earth shattering, destructive foreign policy. And frankly, an unprecedented betrayal.”

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

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