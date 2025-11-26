Trump branded a 'bully' after blasting Illinois governor as 'big fat slob'

President Donald Trump has once again come under fire, this time accused of outright bullying after mocking Illinois Governor JB Pritzker as a “big, fat slob” during the White House’s Thanksgiving turkey-pardon ceremony.

What is traditionally a light-hearted holiday event turned into a mean-spirited political rant, with Trump repeatedly referencing Pritzker’s weight while chiding him over Chicago’s crime situation.

Critics online were quick to point out that attacking someone’s appearance is a textbook bully move, "Trump is a 5th grade bully who apparently…needs a mirror."

