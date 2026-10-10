Trump says the one bad joke he keeps repeating took him 9 years to come up with

Donald Trump has been repeating the same awful pun for months – and now he’s revealed that it took him nine years to come up with it.

The president was talking about the insult he coined for the Democrats, which he’s been using an awful lot this year.

Back in May, Trump announced he had come up with the term “Dumocrats” to describe his rival party, and claimed “a lot of people don’t know ‘dumb’ has a B in it”.

“You don’t need it, you discard the B,” he told a crowd at a New York rally on 22 May, in what appears to be the first time he used it.

Since then, Trump has wheeled out the pun on many occasions – and now he’s spoken about it again.

Trump was speaking at a rally in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday (October 9), where he was appearing to support Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

“It’s a dumbocrat because their policies are so bad. I can’t believe it took me nine years to come up with that one. Just a little change of two letters. Take the E, replace it with a U. I can’t believe I didn’t do that [earlier] because we’ve come up with some good ones.”

We’re sure we won’t have to wait long until we hear the brilliant word play again.

Recently on the campaign trail, Trump has come out with some pretty noteworthy remarks, appearing to suggest that Iran attacking LA and San Diego would be a “small price to pay” and “threatening” to withhold government help from states if the Republican candidate doesn’t win.

This week he also went on a bizarre rant about how hard it is to start a lawnmower , which left everyone baffled.

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