Top memes and reactions to Trump's new 'Donald Duck' nickname

Donald Trump was branded “Donald Duck” for skipping the second 2024 US presidential debate and people had mixed reactions.

Trump, the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination, missed the Fox Business debate in California to go to the key state of Michigan to deliver a speech amid the backdrop of a car manufacturer’s strike.

And so former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is critical of Trump, came out swinging.

He said the former president “hides behind the walls of his golf clubs and won’t show up here to answer questions like all the rest of us are up here to answer.”

Addressing the former president directly, Christie said: “Donald, I know you’re watching. You can’t help yourself.

“You’re ducking these things. And let me tell you what’s going to happen. You keep doing that, no one here’s going to call you Donald Trump anymore - we’re going to call you Donald Duck.”

Some people thought it was funny, but others found the insult pretty cringe.

Here's how people reacted:

To be fair, it's not the first time the MAGA commander-in-chief has been likened to the Disney icon:

There's over a year until the presidential election but it looks like the claws – or webbed feet – are already well and truly out...

