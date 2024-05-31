Trump donation site, WinRed, crashes after guilty verdict is announced

WinRed, a website that raises money to support Donald Trump, went down after the former US president became the first in history to have a criminal record.

Trump was found guilty on May 30 of all 34 charges brought against him in a criminal hush money trial.

The former president is looking to be re-elected into the White House later this year but now as a criminal.

He will be sentenced on July 11 and could face up to four years in jail and thousands of dollars of fines.

That didn't stop his loyal supporters from backing him though - WinRed temporarily crashed because of the amount of traffic that was on the site at one time, seemingly because a number of his supporters were so keen to donate to him.

The campaign redirected to a different donation site while it was down - it's now back up and running.

After being found guilty, Trump told reporters outside the courtroom in Manhattan Supreme Court: "This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. I'm a very innocent man."

He added: "And it’s OK, I’m fighting for our country, I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now."

Trump then went on to reference the forthcoming US election in November, where he can still run for president despite his conviction, saying: "The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people. They know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here.”

Trump later added in an all-caps post on Truth Social: "This is far from over."

He wasn't the only person online talking about the verdict after it was announced, as it kicked off a meme frenzy, the likes of which only Trump can create.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.